Highs near 50 degrees for metro today

Light rain and snow falling across NE Colorado this morning.

It doesn't look like it is affecting our roadways much though.

Our highs today will be near 50 degrees with chances for rain and snow overnight- and into Friday.

There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for most of western Colorado for the snow that will continue falling for Thursday.

A few more light rain/snow showers are possible on Thursday and Friday, but there's an even better chance of snow and a bigger cool down on Saturday. It looks like our snowfall totals are still pretty variable...but we could see between 4"-8" of snow across the Front Range.

We'll see snow and highs in the 30s across the Denver metro area on Saturday. Skies will start to clear on Sunday as the storm quickly pushes east.

