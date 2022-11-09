Fire danger high across Colorado's eastern plains, more snow for the Colorado high country later today

The weather will stay dry and warm across eastern Colorado on Wednesday, with high fire danger.

Highs will be in the low to upper 60s for the Denver metro area and the eastern plains, with winds from the southwest at 15-35 mph. We'll see gusts near 50 mph across the plains.

The dry conditions and the gusty winds will create high fire danger. A fire weather warning covers Denver and all of eastern Colorado for Wednesday late morning through the late afternoon.

READ MORE: Fire danger remains high Wednesday for almost all of eastern Colorado

Clouds will increase in the mountains and foothills Wednesday with rain and snow developing. Snow and colder weather will hit the high country Wednesday afternoon and evening, with heavy amounts of 4 to 8 inches likely for the mountains. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday morning for the mountains.

Denver and the eastern plains will miss most of the snow as the storm will race too quickly to the east to bring more than some flurries early Thursday.

Winds will kick up this afternoon

Strong northwest winds will blast the eastern plains Thursday in the wake of the storm. Colder weather will settle into Colorado with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday and the following weekend will be dry, but chilly with lows in the upper teens to low 20s and highs only in the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the low 50s. Sunday will stay dry, but be just a couple degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.