Fire danger remains high Tuesday, Wednesday for almost all of eastern Colorado

DENVER — The threat of fire danger — brought in by a combination of warm temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds — will impact much of Colorado's eastern plains Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Buckle up over the next couple of days as weather conditions put almost half the state under a fire weather watch," West Metro Fire warned on Twitter.

Fire danger is considered "very high" in West Metro Fire's district on Tuesday. The department said it will beef up its resources in case it needs to respond to any fires.

A warm and sunny afternoon for Election Day!

A red flag warning will go into place at 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. for southern El Paso County, Pueblo County and Huerfano County, according to the National Weather Service out of Pueblo.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warned that this means absolutely no burning is allowed in the county.

Wednesday will feel more dry and windy, which will lead to critical fire weather conditions, the NWS in Boulder said.

National Weather Service

The NWS said a fire weather watch will go into effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday for the Denver metro area, Palmer Divide and much of the eastern plains. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph with humidity as low as 10%, NWS said.

While temperatures will hover around 70 in the Denver metro area on Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will then bring highs down to the mid-40s for a couple days. Estes Park, which will stay in the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, will drop down to freezing temperatures Thursday and Friday.