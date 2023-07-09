Denver weather: Drier, warmer conditions finally settle in, few storms this week

DENVER — A drier, warmer weather pattern finally begins to settle in across Colorado with very few storms expected along the Palmer Divide and Wyoming border Sunday. An ozone action day is in effect for the urban corridor.

After repeated severe storms dropping constant bouts of hail, flooding and tornadoes to the state over the past few weeks, a more typical summer weather pattern will take over this coming week.

For Sunday, very few isolated thunderstorms could still form in the Front Range Mountains, Foothills, Cheyenne Ridge and Palmer Divide areas, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

But as an upper-level ridge builds west of the Rocky Mountains, drier air will move in filtering out moisture and begin to limit storm development, particularly along the I-25 Urban Corridor, the NWs said.

Most areas across Colorado Sunday will remain dry as warmer temperatures also return but will still remain slightly below normal for this time of year.

An ozone action day is in effect through 4 p.m. for the urban corridor including Douglas, Denver, Jefferson, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer and Weld Counties.

Across the plains, expect highs to reach the lwo to mid-80s. It will warm up into the upper-70s to low 80s in the foothills. Expect an afternoon high temperature of around 85 degrees in Denver on Sunday.

Looking ahead to this week, a very few afternoon storms could return for Monday in a few areas in the Palmer Divide and northern plains with any stronger storm isolated near Wyoming and Nebraska borders, the NWS said.

The flooding threat in Colorado’s burn scar areas will remain limited this week through at least Friday.

In-depth weather: What to expect in July in Denver

As we start to dry off from the wettest June on record, monsoon season gets ready to make its grand entrance.

Like most places in the country, July is Denver’s warmest month. It’s also the month when the North American monsoon shows up and we begin shifting from severe weather outbreaks over toward heavy rainfall.

Denver's monthly mean temperature for July is 74.2 degrees. The month starts out with a normal high of 87 degrees and ends with a normal high of 90 degrees. The daily average temperatures peak approximately four weeks after the summer solstice.

Click here to keep reading about how the weather in Denver begins to shift during July.

