Dangerously cold temperatures are here, Denver to see an afternoon high of around zero degrees

DENVER — A powerful arctic air mass pushed through the state bringing one of the strongest cold fronts that we've seen in quite some time.

You're waking up to extremely low temperatures, with today's high only reaching around zero degrees.

IN-DEPTH | Ridiculously cold weather in Colorado starts Wednesday night. Here's what you can expect.

The northern and central mountains saw around 6 to 12 inches of snow. Denver and surrounding communities along the I-25 Corridor saw around 2 to 4 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 9 a.m.

Thursday will be very cold, with a morning low of 11 degrees below zero and the afternoon "high" around zero. The cold arctic air will be dry, with perhaps just some ice crystals floating in the frigid atmosphere.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through Friday and Coloradans are asked to prepare for dangerous wind chills dropping as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero. This kind of cold is certainly life threatening, so be prepared if you will be traveling.

GET READY | How to protect yourself, your pipes, your pets, your car and more as arctic air moves through Colorado

Friday will stay very cold with highs of only 10-15 degrees above zero.

Saturday will be milder with highs in the middle 40s. Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low to mid-50s.

