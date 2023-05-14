Watch Now
Cool and unsettled this Mother's Day in Colorado

Highs in the mid to upper 50s Sunday across the metro-area
Denver7 Forecast- Below average highs and the chance for showers Mother's Day Sunday in Denver. Rain and some snow in the mountains.
Posted at 6:32 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 08:32:32-04

DENVER- A cool and soggy Sunday is ahead for the Front Range. Highs will stay cool, in the mid to upper 50s afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will be possible through the day. Keep the rain-gear handy this Mother's Day.

Thankfully, the risk for any severe weather is low and rain will be much lighter than what Colorado experienced last week, with the record breaking storm..

Warmer weather arrives Monday with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be perhaps the driest day of the week with highs warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday through next Friday will be pretty typical for the middle of May with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs of 70-75 degrees.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

