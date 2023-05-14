Cool and unsettled this Mother's Day in Colorado

DENVER- A cool and soggy Sunday is ahead for the Front Range. Highs will stay cool, in the mid to upper 50s afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will be possible through the day. Keep the rain-gear handy this Mother's Day.

Thankfully, the risk for any severe weather is low and rain will be much lighter than what Colorado experienced last week, with the record breaking storm..

Colorado rain totals from the May 10-12 record-breaking storm

Warmer weather arrives Monday with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be perhaps the driest day of the week with highs warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday through next Friday will be pretty typical for the middle of May with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs of 70-75 degrees.

