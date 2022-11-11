Coldest morning of the season hits Denver before slight warmup Saturday

We have a chilly start to this Friday morning! It's the coldest morning Denver has had this season so far.

North winds will bring colder weather for Denver and the eastern plains, with lows in the teens and highs Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s. The mountains will only get a dusting of snow, but will dip to single digits with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will stay dry in Denver, but some light snow will develop over the mountains, mainly along and south of I-70. Temperatures in Denver will be just a couple degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

A stronger cold front will drop south into Colorado on Monday bringing a cold period to Colorado that will last for most of next week.

By Tuesday there will be more snow for the mountains and light snow in Denver and the northeast plains. Highs in Denver will just be in the middle low to mid-30s.

Cold weather will hold across the state at least through next Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.