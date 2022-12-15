Cold temperatures continue through the end of the week

DENVER — A powerful winter storm has moved into the upper Midwest and the Mississippi Valley. Cold winds are swirling around the backside of this massive storm system and will keep Colorado in a chilly weather pattern for the next couple of days.

Cold weather will linger across the state for the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the 30s on Thursday, the mountains will be in the teens, with a few more inches of snow. The southwest suburbs of Denver may even see a few flurries.

Today and tomorrow will stay chilly ahead of a milder weekend

Friday will be another cold day with morning lows in the single digits and daytime highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The weather will stay cold through the weekend, although temperatures will moderate a little Saturday and Sunday.

