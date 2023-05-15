Watch Now
Cloudy and cool today, with more scattered showers

Sunshine and 70s return to Denver on Tuesday
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 15, 2023
DENVER- After a cool and somewhat cloudy Mother's Day, we'll see some drizzle and patchy fog for the early Monday morning commute.

We'll see highs in the low to mid-60s this afternoon and that's about 10 degrees below normal. More scattered storms and showers are possible this afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is low.

Tuesday, Colorado will see more sunshine state-wide! Highs will be warmer, in the mid and upper 70s. We'll see a few storms across the eastern plains, with the threat of lightning and hail. There will be a better chance of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon.

We'll see highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but drop into the 60s on Thursday. There will be a better chance of showers across the Denver metro area on Thursday and again on Friday.

