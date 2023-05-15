Cloudy and cool today, with more scattered showers

DENVER- After a cool and somewhat cloudy Mother's Day, we'll see some drizzle and patchy fog for the early Monday morning commute.

We'll see highs in the low to mid-60s this afternoon and that's about 10 degrees below normal. More scattered storms and showers are possible this afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is low.

Local News Colorado rain totals from the May 10-12 record-breaking storm Jeff Anastasio

Tuesday, Colorado will see more sunshine state-wide! Highs will be warmer, in the mid and upper 70s. We'll see a few storms across the eastern plains, with the threat of lightning and hail. There will be a better chance of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon.

We'll see highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but drop into the 60s on Thursday. There will be a better chance of showers across the Denver metro area on Thursday and again on Friday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.