Clearing skies and chilly temperatures Saturday

Denver and the Front Range saw a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday. The snow has ended across the metro and plains, but temperatures will stay chilly today, in the 30s to low 40s for highs.

Skiers and snowboarders will see plenty of fresh powder this weekend in the high country. In the mountains, 4 to 8 inches of snow can be expected with a few areas getting closer to ten inches of snow.

Check the latest winter weather alerts for all of Colorado.

It will be a chilly day today. Especially over the plains where gusts to 45 mph will make for a cold one today. Over the mountains, expect occasional light snow. Additional snowfall is expected to be less than 2 inches. #cowx pic.twitter.com/h9ClCuFRxe — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 9, 2023

High winds can be expected over our northern Front Range mountains and foothills late tonight through Sunday. Another round of mountain snow showers are likely as well over and north of i70.

Sunday and Monday will be milder again for the Denver area, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another minor storm is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Most of the snow will be confined to the mountains, but temperatures drop and light snow showers are possible over the plains.

