Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Clearing skies and chilly temperatures Saturday

High mountain winds ahead through Sunday
Saturday morning forecast with Katie LaSalle.
colorado.png
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 12:26:43-05

Denver and the Front Range saw a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday. The snow has ended across the metro and plains, but temperatures will stay chilly today, in the 30s to low 40s for highs.

Skiers and snowboarders will see plenty of fresh powder this weekend in the high country. In the mountains, 4 to 8 inches of snow can be expected with a few areas getting closer to ten inches of snow.

Check the latest winter weather alerts for all of Colorado.

High winds can be expected over our northern Front Range mountains and foothills late tonight through Sunday. Another round of mountain snow showers are likely as well over and north of i70.

Sunday and Monday will be milder again for the Denver area, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another minor storm is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Most of the snow will be confined to the mountains, but temperatures drop and light snow showers are possible over the plains.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020