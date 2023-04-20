Watch Now
Breezy and chilly across the Denver metro area today

More snow in store for the plains on Friday night
It's expected to be mostly sunny but chilly and breezy in the Denver Metro Thursday. We could get more rain and snow late Friday into Saturday.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Apr 20, 2023
DENVER — We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday afternoon, with a few scattered snow showers in the mountains. The winds will pick up throughout the day and fire danger remains high across southern Colorado.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50 over the metro-area, with 20s and 30s in the mountains both Thursday and Friday afternoons. We'll see increasing clouds on Friday and another round of rain and snow will hit the metro area starting Friday night.

Saturday will remain cool and unsettled with more snow possible for the mountains and rain and snow showers for the Front Range. Highs will be in the 40s.

Warmer and drier weather will return Sunday and Monday with highs back in the 60s.

