Bitter cold weather is about to descend on Colorado

DENVER — Denver and most of Colorado will have one more day to prepare for an arctic cold front that will push southward into the state on Wednesday. This will be one of the strongest cold fronts that we've seen in quite some time.

The winds will shift on Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will plummet for the evening commute especially across northern Colorado.

The cold front will bring some snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. The northern and central mountains can expect 4 to 8 inches of snow - mainly Wednesday night. Denver and surrounding communities along the I-25 Corridor will likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Denver will see highs in the middle 40s on Tuesday and near 40 degrees on Wednesday before the cold front arrives. The snow will develop Wednesday afternoon and will end by Thursday before dawn.

Thursday will be very cold, with a morning low of 13 degrees below zero and the afternoon "high" around 2 degrees below zero. The cold arctic air will be dry, with perhaps just some ice crystals floating in the frigid atmosphere.

A Wind Chill Watch is in effect starting Wednesday evening through Friday and Coloradans are asked to prepare for dangerous wind chills dropping as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero. This kind of cold is certainly life threatening, so be prepared if you will be traveling.

Friday will stay very cold with highs of only 10-15 degrees above zero. Christmas Eve Saturday will be milder with highs in the middle 30s.

Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with highs in the middle 40s and Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low 50s.

