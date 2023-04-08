Watch Now
A pleasant Spring weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s

Slight chance for a few late-day scattered showers
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 4/7.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 08:26:04-04

DENVER — We'll be warming up this weekend across Colorado. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The mountains will see milder temperatures as well, climbing to the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few passing sprinkles late in the day. Otherwise, expect skies to gradually clear statewide tonight.

A mostly sunny and nice day is ahead for Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s across the metro-area and plains.

It will be even warmer for the first of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Denver doesn't have any snow on its 7-day forecast. But that doesn't mean we have seen the last of it — last year, we saw snow well into May.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.
