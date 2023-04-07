Watch Now
Temps in the 80s are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday – and we could break record highs

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boulder was forecasting a high near 82 degrees Tuesday and 83 degrees Wednesday.
High temperatures in Denver climb into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday after Easter. Stacey Donaldson has the extended forecast.
An Easter Weekend warmup continues into mid-week next week, as high temperatures in Denver are forecasted to climb into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the forecast holds, the city could be in store for record daily highs.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boulder was forecasting a high near 82 degrees Tuesday and 83 degrees Wednesday.

According to NWS data collected since 1872, the record high in Denver for April 11 is 80 degrees. The record high for April 12 is 79 degrees, making it one of only two April days that has never crossed the 80-degree threshold.

The normal high temperature for April 11 and 12 is 61 degrees, according to the NWS data.

Forecasted low temperatures are in the low-to-mid 40s, at least 10 degrees above the normal low for April 11 and 12.

The above-average temps are expected to be accompanied by dry and breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday, elevating the fire danger in South Park, the southern foothills, the Palmer Divide and a portion of the eastern plains, according to the NWS forecast discussion.

april weather_.png

The NWS says to expect more unsettled weather Friday as a Pacific storm system moves into Colorado from the West Coast, but did not have much certainty on the conditions that system would bring.

That weather system will likely bring high temperatures back into the 60s on Friday.

