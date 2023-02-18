Watch Now
A much milder weekend across Colorado

Highs in the 50s for the metro, more mountain snow Sunday
Denver7's Katie LaSalle has what to expect for a mild weekend in Denver and mountain snow Sunday – and the next chance of snow in town on the 7-day.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 18, 2023
DENVER — Expect more melting this weekend as highs climb to the mid 50s across the Denver area on Saturday under a partly sunny sky.

Sunday will be just a bit cooler with more clouds and highs around 50 degrees. Some light snow will develop in the northern mountains late Saturday and continue through Sunday.

Wind and snow for the Sunday drive home from the mountains; cold by midweek

A little light rain and snow will be possible in Denver on Monday, with snow likely in the northern and central mountains. Tuesday through Thursday will be unsettled with some periods of snow for the high country and a chance for rain and snow in Denver on Wednesday.

