Wind and snow for the Sunday drive home from the mountains; cold by midweek

Mountain snow could impact the Sunday commute for skiers. Chances for snow and single-digit temps for Denver arrive Wednesday.
A chance of snow on Sunday could impact traffic on I-70 in the mountains. Snow chances in town increase midweek.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 17, 2023
A couple of inches of fresh powder Saturday night into Sunday will be a welcome sight on the slopes for President’s Day weekend skiers – but could create challenges for the drive home.

An “active weather pattern” will move southeast over the northern Rocky Mountains Saturday and bring windy conditions to the high elevations in the Colorado Rockies Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion.

The NWS says the snow will arrive in Summit County early Sunday morning.

While it’s expected to move out of the area by Sunday afternoon, measurable snowfall and windy conditions are likely to affect travel along Interstate 70.

After Sunday’s snow, the NWS expresses less confidence in the forecast.

Conditions are likely to be calm Monday and Tuesday before chances of snow return. Significant mountain snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, with snow in town likely on Wednesday.

Temperatures could fall to lows in the teens or even single digits Wednesday to Wednesday night, according to the NWS.

Cold and slight snow chances linger through the end of the week.

