A mild start to the final week of 2022 in Denver

Highs in the 50s today, 60s tomorrow in Denver
A mostly sunny and mild start to the week. Highs will climb to the upper 40s and low 50s across the metro-area. Mountain snow tapers off. Warmer Tuesday, with our next storm rolling through Wednesday.
morning forecast dec 26 2022.jpg
Posted at 5:03 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 07:48:36-05

DENVER — Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies are ahead to start this final week of the year.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the metro area. Mountain snow tapers off and clouds gradually decrease.

Tomorrow, expect even warmer temperatures, with highs around 60 degrees in Denver. Winds pick up and more snow is set to roll into the high country late in the day.

The heaviest snow with this next storm is expected over southwestern Colorado and the San Juan mountain range.

A few showers will be possible over the plains late on Wednesday, with highs still in the low 50s for the metro and strong winds at times.

Clearing and closer to seasonal high temperatures, back to the 40s Thursday through the new year!

Denver7 Weather

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

