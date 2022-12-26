A mild start to the final week of 2022 in Denver

DENVER — Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies are ahead to start this final week of the year.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the metro area. Mountain snow tapers off and clouds gradually decrease.

Tomorrow, expect even warmer temperatures, with highs around 60 degrees in Denver. Winds pick up and more snow is set to roll into the high country late in the day.

The heaviest snow with this next storm is expected over southwestern Colorado and the San Juan mountain range.

A few showers will be possible over the plains late on Wednesday, with highs still in the low 50s for the metro and strong winds at times.

Clearing and closer to seasonal high temperatures, back to the 40s Thursday through the new year!

Denver7 Weather

