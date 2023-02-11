A mild and dry weekend, ahead of our next Colorado snowstorm

DENVER- Dry and mild weather returns for the weekend. Expect a nice warm up by Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s on the plains and mid 30s to low 40s in the mountains. Once again, some of the high valleys such as Fraser and Gunnison will stay colder.

Sunday will turn just a bit cooler under partly cloudy skies expect highs in the Denver area in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

A weak storm will brush southern Colorado with some light snow on Monday, Denver should have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with some snow developing in the mountains during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s in the Denver area.

A strong storm will likely impact Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday, we will keep an eye on that one for the potential for several inches of snow for Denver with a foot or more in the mountains. The weather will turn much colder with readings in the upper 20s on Wednesday and single digit lows by Thursday morning.

MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free: Weather 24/7 streaming on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.