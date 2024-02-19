It will be a mild and dry start to the week, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s across the eastern plains. We'll see a break from the snow in the high country and highs in the 30s for any afternoon skiing and snowboarding.

It will be a brief break for the high country as more snow is expected on Tuesday. We'll see sunny skies on the plains and it will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We're tracking the chance for a few showers over the eastern half of the state by midweek. Highs will be near 60 degrees on Wednesday, with a chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and a rain/snow mix early Thursday.

Skies will clear by the end of the week and we'll be back in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

A mild and dry start to the week for Denver

