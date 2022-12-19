A mild and dry start to the week across Colorado, then frigid weather by mid-week

DENVER — It will be a pretty quiet and mild start to the week across the Denver metro area. Expect more sunshine and highs in the 40s in Denver and across the plains, with 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday through the end of the week, more snow moves into the mountains. The winds will pick up Wednesday for the metro area, with another round of cold weather arriving.

Denver will see highs in the 40s on Wednesday, with the chance for light PM snow. Thursday looks very cold again, with highs in the single digits. Our overnight lows will drop to below zero for a couple of days.

We recover for Christmas weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Denver7 Weather

