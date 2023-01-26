A little warmer in Denver for the next two days

DENVER — Temperatures should moderate a little Thursday and Friday, but will still be several degrees colder than average for this time of year. We'll see upper 30s on Thursday and low 40s on Friday.

There will be more sunshine across the plains over the next two days, but more snow will develop in the northern and central mountains starting tonight. A number of winter weather alerts go into effect later today for the northern mountains where we could see near two feet of snow by Saturday night.

By Saturday, a fresh blast of cold air will arrive with the passage of a cold front. Snow will develop on Saturday, with around one to three inches of snow accumulation and bitter cold temperatures late Saturday into Sunday and Monday.

We'll see highs in the 20s on Saturday and teens on Sunday. Temperatures will dip to near zero by early Monday morning!

The cold weather pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.