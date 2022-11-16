A little warmer and dry today, but more snow is on the way

DENVER — The cold weather will ease slightly across the state today, with highs in the low 40s in Denver. The mountains will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Another surge of cold air will hit Colorado Thursday and Friday. There will be snow, 2 to 3 inches in Denver and 3 to 6 inches for the northern and central mountains and foothills. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 20s for Denver and in the teens to low 20s for the mountains.

Milder Wednesday ahead of snow, single digits

Friday will turn even colder, with a chance for flurries in the morning, followed by clearing. Morning lows will be in the single digits in Denver with highs only in the upper 20s. In the mountains, Friday morning lows will dip well below zero.

Milder weather will return next weekend with low 40s for Denver on Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

Early next week will stay mild and dry, the next chance for snow will come on Thanksgiving and Black Friday!

