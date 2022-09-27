A few storms possible across Colorado today

DENVER — We'll see a few minor weather changes Tuesday, but the overall pattern will remain pretty warm and dry for the Front Range and eastern plains.

Our average high this time of year is in the mid- to upper 70s, so we will be above that through Thursday. Expect highs in the 60s to 70s in the mountains — great for checking out aspens with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

We'll see more clouds Tuesday, and there will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and foothills southwest of Denver.

Skies will clear out Tuesday night, with plenty of sunshine and low to mid-80s on Wednesday. Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected on Thursday.

More fall-like weather will return on Friday and through the weekend as a cold front slides into the central Rockies. Expect a better chance of showers in the mountains starting Thursday and developing for Denver on Friday. Highs in Denver will slip back to the lower 70s.

It will be cooler, with a better chance of showers over the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains, with 60s to near 70 degrees for Denver and the northeast plains.

