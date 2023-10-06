DENVER — Layer up! A fast moving cold front is sinking in across the northeastern plains Friday morning. We'll see increasing clouds and 40s through the morning, with a chance of sprinkles and drizzle with the low-lying clouds.

Skies will rapidly clear out with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, and that's about 10 degrees below normal for early October.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend. Skies will be clear across Colorado. We'll see 70s on Saturday and then warm closer to 80 degrees on Sunday during the Broncos game.

A chilly end to the week for the Denver metro area Friday

