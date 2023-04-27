Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A brief break from the snow across Colorado today

Another round of rain and snow for the Front Range tonight
Another cold front is expected to move through Colorado Thursday into Friday morning, with the forecast calling for snow in the mountains, the foothills and the Palmer Divide.
Lisa weather April 27, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 07:52:21-04

DENVER — It will be a mild start to our Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll have temperatures in the low 60s by lunch and highs in the upper 60s by 4 p.m.

This will be a brief break in between storms. Another cold front will roll through tonight and bring a mix of rain and snow to the Front Range. We might actually see more accumulating snow along the I-25 corridor with this next round because it will get colder by early Friday morning.

We'll see around 3 to 8 inches of snow in the northern Front Range mountains and around 1 to 3 inches across the Denver metro area by early Friday.

Skies will once again clear out on Friday afternoon and temperatures will climb into the 50s.

Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend. We're expecting more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020