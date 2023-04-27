A brief break from the snow across Colorado today

DENVER — It will be a mild start to our Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll have temperatures in the low 60s by lunch and highs in the upper 60s by 4 p.m.

This will be a brief break in between storms. Another cold front will roll through tonight and bring a mix of rain and snow to the Front Range. We might actually see more accumulating snow along the I-25 corridor with this next round because it will get colder by early Friday morning.

We'll see around 3 to 8 inches of snow in the northern Front Range mountains and around 1 to 3 inches across the Denver metro area by early Friday.

Skies will once again clear out on Friday afternoon and temperatures will climb into the 50s.

Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend. We're expecting more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

