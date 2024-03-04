Experienced Colorado meteorologist Danielle Grant to join Denver7 weather team

DENVER — Danielle Grant, an award-winning meteorologist with more than a decade of forecasting experience in Colorado, will join the Denver7 weather team next month.

Grant spent more than 10 years at KUSA in Denver after stints in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Spokane, Washington. She is a two-time winner of the Colorado Broadcaster’s Association’s Best Weathercaster award.

Her first day at Denver7 will be April 1.

“Danielle has spent the last decade establishing herself as a trusted source for Denver viewers seeking reliable information about weather and its potential to affect their day-to-day lives,” Denver7’s senior news director, Megan Jurgemeyer, said. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with Danielle for much of my time in Denver and am ecstatic I have the opportunity to work with her again.”

Forecasting Colorado’s ‘wild’ weather

For Grant, the joy of forecasting in Colorado is the state’s varying weather and unique topography.

“We have 14,000-foot mountains to the west and the start of tornado alley to our east. So the weather is wild here," she says. "It is so much fun to forecast, but it also can be quite humbling, too. You get kind of a taste of everything here.”

“Truly you get all four seasons, and that's what I love so much about living here is enjoying that and then forecasting it, too.”

Winter storms are her favorite to forecast, she says, but the urgency of tornadoes and severe weather are also a “rush” – and she has kept viewers informed during some of Colorado’s biggest severe weather events.

During Grant’s first weeks on air in Denver in 2013, she covered the Black Forest Fire, which burned nearly 500 homes in a woodland area north of Colorado Springs and was at the time the most destructive fire in state history. Later that year, Grant covered historic floods that swept through several of Colorado’s mountain communities.

She was also on air during the 2021 Marshall Fire, which unseated the Black Forest Fire as the costliest in Colorado’s history, burning more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

“Danielle’s experience and genuine joy of tracking and reporting on Colorado’s ever-changing weather is a natural fit with our expert team of meteorologists at Denver7,” said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager at Denver7.

A familiar face

Grant will work alongside someone she calls “an amazing mentor” of hers in Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson.

“I have been a big fan of Danielle’s work since she arrived in Denver a decade ago,” Nelson said. “I am delighted that we will get a chance to work together.”

Grant is a familiar face with the rest of the Denver7 weather team – Lisa Hidalgo, Stacey Donaldson, Katie LaSalle and Steve Roldàn – too, having made connections at annual meteorology conferences and other events.

“I've watched them over the years. I think they're fantastic,” Grant said. “I can't wait to get to know them more and work alongside them.”

‘This is my home’

For Grant, joining the Denver7 team is a chance to stay in Colorado and stay connected to the community.

Off-camera, she has dedicated much of her time to giving back. She is heavily involved with The Anchor Center for Blind Children, a nonprofit offering early education and intervention for children who are blind or visually impaired.

Grant earned the center’s Virginia Deal Williams Volunteer Award in 2022 for outstanding volunteer service.

“Since she moved to Colorado, Danielle has built a life and family here, investing her time in connecting to the community and finding ways to give back,” Jurgemeyer said.

Grant and her husband, Bill, have a daughter, Summer, and a basset hound named Walter. In her spare time, Grant enjoys snowboarding in the winter and hiking in the summer.

“I'm excited about this new chapter,” she said. “I love Colorado. This is my home. Happy to raise my daughter here and just enjoy literally everything that the state has to offer.”

