Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Denver7 to provide extended snowstorm coverage Thursday morning in anticipation of disruptive weather

“Good Morning America” will be preempted to bring viewers across the Denver metro the latest impacts from Thursday’s snowstorm
Denver’s predicted snow totals for Thursday’s storm could reach a foot or more in locations as the powerful winter storm is on track to dump heavy, wet snow bringing potential power outages, closures.
extended-snow-coverage-031324.jpg
Posted at 3:23 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 17:23:15-04

DENVER — In anticipation of a major snowstorm that’s on track to dump heavy, wet snow that is likely to create dangerous travel conditions for the metro and the high country through at least Friday morning, Denver7 will provide continuing coverage of weather and road conditions through much of the morning Thursday — both on air and through the Denver7+ app on your favorite streaming device.

Denver’s overall snow totals look to be in the 8- to 16-inch range across metro communities with up to 20 inches in the western suburbs, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

To keep viewers up to date with the latest weather impacts as they develop, Denver7 will preempt “Good Morning America,” which typically airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and will continue to provide live weather coverage from several locations across the metro.

Scripps News’ “Morning Rush,” “Vets Saving Pets” and “The View” could also be impacted depending on weather and road conditions.

denver snow storm3.png

Denver7 | Weather

'Biggest storm in 3 years:' Denver snow totals up to a foot or more possible

Jeff Anastasio
10:07 AM, Mar 13, 2024

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday with up to 1 to 2 inches of snowfall per hour possible in Denver for much of the morning, weather officials said.

That’s likely to create difficult to impossible travel conditions along I-70 from Denver to the Eisenhower Tunnel and I-25 from Denver to Colorado Springs.

All Denver metro communities will go under a winter storm warning starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday where in addition to the heavy snow, wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially late tonight through Thursday night. Scattered power outages will be possible,” NWS officials said.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020