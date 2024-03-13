Denver7 to provide extended snowstorm coverage Thursday morning in anticipation of disruptive weather

DENVER — In anticipation of a major snowstorm that’s on track to dump heavy, wet snow that is likely to create dangerous travel conditions for the metro and the high country through at least Friday morning, Denver7 will provide continuing coverage of weather and road conditions through much of the morning Thursday — both on air and through the Denver7+ app on your favorite streaming device.

Denver’s overall snow totals look to be in the 8- to 16-inch range across metro communities with up to 20 inches in the western suburbs, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

To keep viewers up to date with the latest weather impacts as they develop, Denver7 will preempt “Good Morning America,” which typically airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and will continue to provide live weather coverage from several locations across the metro.

Scripps News’ “Morning Rush,” “Vets Saving Pets” and “The View” could also be impacted depending on weather and road conditions.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday with up to 1 to 2 inches of snowfall per hour possible in Denver for much of the morning, weather officials said.

That’s likely to create difficult to impossible travel conditions along I-70 from Denver to the Eisenhower Tunnel and I-25 from Denver to Colorado Springs.

All Denver metro communities will go under a winter storm warning starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday where in addition to the heavy snow, wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially late tonight through Thursday night. Scattered power outages will be possible,” NWS officials said.