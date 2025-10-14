Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant welcomes baby boy, Burton William

DENVER — Our Denver7 team has grown!

Meteorologist Danielle Grant welcomed her baby boy, Burton William, on Sept. 27. She announced her pregnancy in April.

Danielle took to social media on Saturday to announce Burton's birth and the "God-sized miracle" that happened following his delivery.

Read Burton William's birth story from Danielle Grant below:

We witnessed a God-sized miracle 🙏🤍✨

Burton William had a very rough ride into the world on September 27.

3:56am to be exact.

I share our harrowing story, not for sympathy, but because you’ve been on this journey with us. I share our experience to encourage you to trust God during the storm (we’re still in it). And to choose faith over fear. He’s our source of strength, the ultimate healer, and miracle worker. He makes the impossible possible. Without Him, we wouldn’t be here…

What started out as a normal labor turned traumatic in a matter of minutes. I had a rare, umbilical cord prolapse and Burton’s heart rate dropped dramatically.

I had an emergency c-section, as doctors put me under anesthesia. While I hemorrhaged on the table, they called a code blue as Burton’s lifeless body came out. Bill watched it all through the OR window. He thought he lost us both.

NICU doctors and nurses brought our 8lb 9oz baby boy back to life in one minute. They will forever be our angels on earth.

With the loss of oxygen and blood flow though, early scans showed little brain activity. Our hearts were shattered but hope was not lost.

Doctors put Burton on a cooling bed, sedated and hooked up to so many cords and oxygen, to help his brain heal for 72 hours. It was the best scientific therapy we could ask for but the most torturous 3 days as parents. We couldn’t hold him, we couldn’t feed him, we just watched, cried and prayed. The NICU became our new home.

While prayer warriors from coast to coast lifted up Burton…God was already busy knitting his brain back together, just as He perfectly knit him together in my womb.

It took another 18 hours to warm his little body back up. We finally got to hold him late Tuesday night with all of the monitoring systems and cords still attached to his little body. It took three nurses to make this happen. Not an easy feat. Burton melted into me, and my worries faded. He was going to be ok.

He got his official MRI/EEG scan Wednesday. We waited. We prayed. We held our breath.

We met with the pediatric neurologist on Thursday who gave us Burton’s MRI results. “Beautifully Boring.” BEAUTIFULLY BORING! I will never forget those two words. God’s grace gave our baby boy complete healing, a second chance at life.

Burton is our mighty but tiny miracle. He is a testimony of the power of prayer, God’s healing hands and undying faith. There’s no way around it.

And to our angels on earth - ‘thank you’ will never feel like it’s enough. The doctors and nurses who saved our baby’s life - you’re our heroes. Over and over again.

To our family, friends and strangers who prayed relentlessly, thank you. Prayers work, and miracles happen every day.

We will forever be counting our blessings. And will forever be changed because of this. We are still weathering the storm but Burton continues to overcome the odds, and God continues to bless us with miracles.

A week in the NICU, and a week at home. We’re finally settling in as a family of four. And we’re so in love.

Welcome to the world, Burton. It can only get better from here ❤️‍🩹

This is Danielle's second child.

If you'd like to send Danielle a message, you can email her at danielle.grant@denver7.com or use the contact form below.