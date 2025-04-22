Oh boy! Denver7 Meteorologist Danielle Grant announces she's pregnant

DENVER — The Denver7 family is growing!

Meteorologist Danielle Grant announced that she is pregnant with a baby boy. She is due in late September.

This will be her second child.

In her announcement, Grant said it was "an emotional journey to get here."

"Pregnancy after a loss brings deep joy and healing but also stirs a quiet sadness for what was lost," Grant wrote. "For those still in the waiting, the wondering, or the heartache—we see you, we’re praying for you, and we’re believing your miracle will come soon. It can be a lonely season, but know you’re surrounded by love and never walking through it alone."

