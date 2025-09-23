Winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.: Snow hits northern mountains, steady rain on the plains

DENVER — Fall kicked off with a bang as Colorado's first winter storm of the season brings slushy snow to the high country, with 4 to 10 inches expected above 9,000 feet.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. for areas including Summit County, Rocky Mountain National Park, and the Indian Peak Wilderness.

Roads are slick, especially on passes like Berthoud and Rabbit Ears, and we can expect over a foot of snow possible on the highest peaks.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park spokesperson Kyle Patterson, snow began falling at the Alpine Visitor Center last night and continues in areas above 10,000 feet.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Patterson said, “Trail Ridge Road is temporarily closed to thru travel. The road is closed on the east side of the park at Rainbow Curve and on the west side of the park at Colorado River Trailhead. Old Fall River Road is also temporarily closed.”

For the eastern plains, widespread rain is expected today, with over an inch possible from Boulder to Fort Morgan. Temperatures will stay chilly, with highs only in the 50s.

Meanwhile, the San Luis Valley is under a frost advisory for early Wednesday morning, with temperatures dipping into the low 30s.

Make sure to cover your plants and bring your pets inside.

Denver7

Heading into Wednesday, drier and warmer weather returns with sunshine and highs back in the 60s and 70s through the end of the week.

If you're traveling, check CDOT and NPS websites for the latest road conditions and closures.

Denver7

