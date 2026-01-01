Winter weather advisory for the mountains as warm temps settle into Denver

DENVER – Unseasonably warm temps will remain across northeastern Colorado to start the new year as the mountains will see several inches of snow triggering a winter weather advisory for portions of the High Country to end the week.

Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said to expect highs in the upper 50s in the metro with more cloud cover on Thursday, but temps will remain around 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

“The mountains will see some snow, in fact around 2 to 8 inches for the High Country Thursday into Friday, so not incredibly heavy but the mountain passes will get slick and we’ll see some fresh powder for those ski resorts,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

The heaviest snow is expected to the west of the Divide.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for the Park Range Mountains through 5 p.m. Friday where 4 to 12 inches of snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

The Northern Front Range Mountains go under a winter weather advisory late Thursday night through Friday afternoon for between 2 and 7 inches of accumulation with 60 mph wind gusts and blowing snow a possibility.

As for Denver’s weather outlook, the next 7 days will bring above average temps, with afternoon highs between the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s and mostly dry conditions.

On average, Denver should see around 6.6 inches of snow for the month of January adding to a cumulative total for the season of around 27 inches. “At this point, we’re just over 6 and-a-half inches, so we’re hoping for a bit more,” added Hidalgo.

As of now, there doesn’t appear to be any overnight lows in Denver that will drop to below freezing over the next week.

