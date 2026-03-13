Winter burst to record-breaking warmth: Colorado’s two-season forecast in a week

DENVER – Colorado’s wild weather whiplash continues over the 48 hours and into next week as the warm temps, high fire danger give way to a blast of winter and snow by the latter part of the weekend.

All of this happens before a dramatic warm up arrives in Denver and northeastern Colorado by the end of the week.

First, let’s look ahead to Sunday's snowfall and cold temps across the Front Range.“The cold air will dive into Colorado bringing temperatures in the 30s with chances of snow on Sunday,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “In terms of the snowfall forecast, just some light amounts in the Denver area with heavier amounts in the higher elevations.”

▶️ Donaldson breaks down the timeline in the video player below

Denver weather: Winter burst to record-breaking warmth

As the cold front takes aim at Colorado, Denver7 Futurecast shows snow in the high country Saturday evening and later developing into the Front Range and I-25 corridor overnight into Sunday morning.

Donaldson said the light snow showers in the metro should begin to clear out by Sunday night.

After Saturday’s high temp of 75 degrees in Denver, Sunday’s temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 30s and the overnight low into Monday will drop to around 17 degrees.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for portions of the High Country starting at 7 p.m Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday where between 4 to 9 inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Today's Forecast Dangerous winds again with high temps in the 70s creating high fire danger Stacey Donaldson

Winds will remain a concern where gusts could reach 65 mph and travel could become tricky.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow may produce near whiteout conditions at times, particularly for mountain passes over the Continental Divide,” wrote NWS forecasters.

Snow totals should remain between a trace and .5” in Denver with a few isolated spots potentially seeing slightly higher amounts. You can check out potential snow totals at this link.

The storm system will quickly move out of Colorado with temps warming back into the 70s by Tuesday and reaching record-territory, likely surging into the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of next week.

Denver7

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