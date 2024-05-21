What's the weather for BOLDERBoulder? Memorial Day forecast for the Denver metro

BOULDER, Colo. — The Memorial Day weather forecast for Colorado and the Denver metro area looks ideal for outdoor plans, especially for the thousands of runners and their supporters at the 2024 BOLDERBoulder race on Monday.

“Mother Nature looks to cooperate with us at least for the first half of the day,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Danielle Grant.

By the start of the first waves, at around 6:45 a.m., temperatures should be in the 50s with sunny skies over Boulder.

Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., skies will remain sunny with temperatures warming to near 60 degrees.

“And then those clouds will start to increase by about 10 a.m. to lunchtime,” added Grant. “By the later afternoon, we potentially will be tracking a few storms.”

Showers should steer clear for most of Bolder Boulder activities with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later during the day.

Monday’s high temp in Boulder will reach near 73 degrees.

Denver’s 7-day forecast shows seasonable temperatures leading up to Memorial Day weekend with several chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s high temp in Denver will be 73 degrees before warming into the 80s on Thursday.

Friday in Denver, expect a better chance of thunderstorms and a high only around 76 degrees.

Denver’s weekend forecast shows a few late-day storms possible on Saturday with a high of 72 degrees.

Sunday should remain mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 75 degrees in Denver.

BOLDERBoulder, one of the most renowned road races in the world, ranked sixth largest in the United States in 2023. Last year, 35,007 racers crossed the finish line, which was an increase of 22% from 2022.

The annual race creates a substantial economic impact on the city. According to Visit Boulder, $3.9 million was spent on overnight accommodations with over 20,000 overnight stays in the Boulder area during the race.

Visitors for BOLDERBoulder spent around another $3.3 million at restaurants and $2.7 million spent at local retail shops, according to Visit Boulder.

Denver7 Memorial weekend weather forecast for Denver

