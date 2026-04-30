Wet weather arrives for Colorado including rain and snow

DENVER — Thursday starts off fairly quiet after some overnight showers around the Denver area, with a brief lull early in the morning as a bit of dry air moves in. If you’re heading into the mountains early or south toward Castle Rock, you might already see some light snow, but for most people along the Front Range it’ll just be cloudy and cool to start the day.

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By midday Thursday, showers begin to pick back up across the region. Expect a pretty good chance of rain in the Denver metro and nearby plains through the afternoon and evening, with the steadiest and most widespread precipitation later in the day. Temperatures will feel more like early spring, staying in the 40s for the city and 50s farther east. In the mountains, snow becomes more persistent, especially south of Interstate 70.



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High temperatures in the 40s Thursday

Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning looks to be the most active period. Mountain areas could pick up several inches of snow — enough to make travel tricky over the higher passes — while lower elevations mainly see rain. Some spots around Denver could pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain, with higher totals south and west of the city. Snow may fall in the foothills and Palmer Divide, but warmer ground should limit travel impacts there.

By Friday, things start to wind down. There may still be a few lingering light showers, but overall precipitation will be minimal. It’ll be a bit warmer than Thursday, though still cooler than average, and skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather improves nicely with warmer and drier conditions settling in. Highs climb into the 70s by Sunday and Monday. Early next week brings another chance for showers, and there’s a decent shot at more meaningful precipitation around late Tuesday into Wednesday, though details are still coming together.

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