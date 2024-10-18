Wet and chilly in Denver for the next couple of days

Sweater weather is finally here! It has been an incredibly warm October, but a stronger cold front and storm will bring those temperatures down quite a bit this weekend!

A winter-like storm is now moving into Colorado. So far, it appears the southwestern mountains will see a decent amount of snow, with rainfall for the Denver metro area. A light rain/snow mix is possible along the Palmer Divide early Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the San Juans from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning for 1 to 2 feet of snow above 8500 feet in elevation. The Front Range mountains will see up to 6 inches of snow in the central mountains near Interstate 70.

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s along the Front Range this morning and we won't see much of a warm up. We'll see highs in the 30s and 40s in the mountains, with mid- to upper 50s across the plains.

Rain showers will develop this afternoon and continue overnight and with drought conditions worsening...bring it on!

It's been awhile since Denver's seen rain. Friday will be the first chance of showers since Sept. 22.

This storm moves out of the metro area on Sunday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s Sunday afternoon. There is a slight chance of spotty showers Sunday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather return early next week.

