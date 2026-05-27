DENVER — It's a quiet and dry start to the day, but we're tracking some cool and wet weather that will settle in from the south. You'll find increasing clouds over the next few hours, with scattered showers developing by midday. Temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees by lunch and then cool in the low 60s as showers roll through.

There is a low risk of severe weather with Wednesday's storms and showers, but we could see some areas of heavier rain and that could pose some problems near Colorado's burn scars.



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Wednesday will be the coolest and soggiest day of the week

Some drier air will settle in over the next few days, but there will still be a chance of afternoon storms and showers on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s on Thursday, with more low 80s on Friday. It gets even drier this weekend with very few storms expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The seasonal but unsettled weather pattern will continue through early next week.

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