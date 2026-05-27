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Westbound Interstate 70 closes near C-470 due to a crash causing safety concerns, per CDOT

Denver7 has crews on the scene of the wreck working to learn more about the situation
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed near C-470 due to a crash causing safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
WB I-70 closes near C-470 due to a crash causing safety concerns, per CDOT
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JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed near C-470 due to a crash causing safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

An overturned semitruck on the side of the highway is visible to Denver7 crews on scene of the wreck.

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It has closed westbound I-70 at the Morrison exit and traffic is being diverted onto the frontage to the top of the hill back to I-70. Eastbound lanes are open, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

WB I-70 closes near C-470 due to a crash causing safety concerns, per CDOT

Arvada Fire Protection District and Hazmat crews can also be seen working the crash scene. Denver7 is working to learn more about what the semitruck was carrying and what led up to the wreck.

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