Winds create high fire danger Tuesday before rain and snow move in

On Tuesday, we'll see increasing clouds and strong afternoon winds develop, as a storm system rolls in.

Dry and windy conditions will prompt high fire danger and a Red Flag Warning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the Denver metro area.

Tuesday's high temperatures will reach about 60 degrees across the metro, though temperatures will drop through the afternoon and evening. The mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory and should see moderate to heavy snow through the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday night, we'll see scattered rain showers with a chance for light snow showers as well across the metro, making for a messy evening commute.

Tuesday's strong winds could lead to blowing dust or blowing snow.

Wednesday will be colder with lingering chances for light rain or snow, staying breezy with temperatures topping out in the mid 40s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Colorado's high country Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.