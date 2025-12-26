Weather whiplash: Snow is forecasted for the Front Range after record-breaking heat

DENVER — We will feel some weather whiplash this weekend in Colorado after record-breaking heat for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Moderate snow of approximately 3 to 5 inches over a 12-hour period is possible in the mountains Friday night through Sunday morning. It will then move out over lower elevations Saturday night into Sunday morning, impacting travel on Sunday morning especially, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder office.

Moderate to briefly heavy snow — meaning at least 6 inches within 24 hours — will arrive after midnight Saturday in the Park and Gore mountain ranges in northwestern and central Colorado, with winter storm watches issued for those areas.

Snow will spread across the rest of the mountains through the day on Saturday, according to the NWS. Some of the higher elevations and ski areas may see anywhere between 4 inches and close to a foot of snow by Sunday.

Taking into account the moderate to heavy snow late on Friday night, the Park and Gore Ranges are expected to see the highest snow totals of the state this weekend.

Chris Tomer Key timing for Denver snow accumulation is late Saturday into Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, there's a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., but that develops to a slight chance of snow between by 11 p.m., with snow even more likely after that. The chance of precipitation after midnight is 60% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

The chance of precipitation is 80% Sunday with snow likely mainly before 11 a.m., with moderate snow amounts in the Front Range mountains and foothills.

Two to 5 inches of snow is in the forecast for the western Interstate 25 corridor and Palmer Divide. Slightly less is predicted for east the I-25 — likely between 1 and 4 inches, according to the NWS.

Today's Forecast Near-record heat Friday before snow this weekend Chris Tomer

In Denver, expect 1-3 inches of snow accumulation between late Saturday and early Sunday. Across the Eastern Plains, 0-2 inches of snow is in the forecast.

Environment Colorado kicks off the winter season with tie for worst snowpack on record Stephanie Butzer

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.