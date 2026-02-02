Weather outlook: Midweek cooldown with possible spotty snow Tuesday night

DENVER — Monday started with increasing high clouds, but clearer skies are expected this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Sunday, ranging from the mid to upper 50 across most of the metro and northeastern Colorado.

Denver7

Temperatures cool a little more Tuesday under northwest flow, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

By Tuesday evening and overnight, a fast-moving disturbance and jet streak could spark light showers, mainly in the mountains and along the Palmer Divide.

Midweek cooldown with possible spotty snow Tuesday night

The chance for light snow in the Denver area is low, but any accumulation would be minor.

The Palmer Divide is expected to see most of the snowfall for Tuesday night.

A few flurries could linger early Wednesday before skies clear quickly.

Denver7

Wednesday will be slightly cooler again, with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s before warmer, drier weather returns later in the week.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.