Weather conditions could not only cause wildfires across Colorado to spread rapidly but also produce hail

DENVER — Hot, dry and windy weather conditions Tuesday could cause wildfires across Colorado to spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder.

There's a red flag warning in effect from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains, high mountain valleys and southern foothills. The NWS Pueblo said there's a red flag warning for the southern portion of the state Wednesday as well, with a fire weather watch issued for Thursday.

NWS Boulder

Temperatures are anticipated to soar back into the low 90s along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon.

NWS Boulder

Humidity is low between 8 and 14%, creating dry vegetation as a prime fuel source for wildfires.

NWS Boulder

The heat, low levels of moisture over the Eastern Plains late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours, combined with south to southwest wind gusts between 25-45 mph, lays the ground for current wildfires to grow, the NWS Boulder said.

NWS Boulder

The NWS warns everyone to avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire. Fire restrictions are in place for almost every county in the state. Check yours here.

These critical fire conditions could potentially continue through Friday, the NWS advised.

Today's Forecast Fire danger remains extremely high across western Colorado Lisa Hidalgo

In addition, isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon over the Interstate 25 corridor will move northeast where they could turn severe over the plains. Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening main produce 1-2 inches of hail and winds up around 75 mph, leading to blowing dust, according to the NWS. Blowing dust may lead to brownout conditions for east central Colorado. These conditions are most likely between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., the NWS said.

Wednesday afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms may develop over the area as well. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are the primary threat, according to the NWS, but hail up to 1.5 inches is also possible.

This barrage of weather comes as voters across the state of Colorado are scheduled Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2026 primary election.

Politics How Colorado wildfire evacuees can still vote on this primary election day Katie Parkins

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.