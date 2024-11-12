Weak storm will roll through Colorado Tuesday

DENVER— The great Colorado melt off continues! We'll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday morning and high temperatures in the 50s once again by the afternoon.

The far Eastern Plains won't be quite as clear Tuesday morning as fog develops early. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Low visibility will create tough traveling conditions along Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a storm is approaching from the west and will bring more snow to the high country through Tuesday night. The mountains will see steady snowfall throughout the afternoon and evening, with accumulating snow above 9,000 feet. We'll see about 4 to 8 inches of new snowfall along with slick, icy mountain passes.

Tuesday's cold front will kick the winds up Tuesday afternoon and evening. There will also be the chance for a few light rain/snow showers Tuesday night but skies will quickly clear by early Wednesday morning.

This system clears out Wednesday but temperatures will cool behind the front, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s.

Warmer weather settles in again on Thursday. We'll see highs in the upper-50s to low-60s from Thursday through Saturday. It'll be mostly sunny and a little cooler for Sunday's Broncos game!

