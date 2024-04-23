A weak cold front moved in overnight and will usher in some cooler weather for our Tuesday!

We'll see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon, with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s — about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday.

Some showers and storms will roll off the foothills by the late afternoon into the evening. The storms won't be severe, and the rain won't add up to much.

Meanwhile, fire danger will remain high across southern Colorado where a Red Flag Warning will be in effect again on Tuesday. Strong southwesterly winds, warm daytime highs along with low humidity values will ramp up fire concerns.

We'll see a nice rebound on Wednesday, with highs back into the mid to upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies.

It looks like it'll be a bumpy ride by the end of the work week. We'll be tracking a better chance of April showers Thursday and Friday as well as some cool, soggy conditions this weekend.

Weak cold front rolling through Colorado Tuesday

