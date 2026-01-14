DENVER — A weak cold front is rolling in across the northeastern plains Wednesday morning. You'll find a light rain/snow mix east of Denver, but the roads will just be a little wet on the plains. Skies will gradually clear and we're in for more sunshine and high temperature in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Even though it's a little cooler, daytime highs will still be above normal for mid-January. The normal high is 45 degrees and we're still about 10 to 12 degrees above that by 3 p.m.

The 60s are back Thursday along with some sunshine ahead of a stronger cold front. It'll bring gusty winds starting Thursday evening into Friday along with cooler, more seasonal temperatures. Look for mid 40s Friday under a partly cloudy sky.

With blustery winds, fire danger could be an issue to end the work week. A High Wind Watch goes into effect across parts of northeastern Colorado Thursday afternoon, with gusts near 65 mph. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the far Eastern Plains near Burlington and a Fire Weather Watch farther north.

Calmer and warmer weather settles back in for the weekend. Tailgating weather looks nice for Broncos fans at Empower Field on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Weak cold front bringing a few showers to northeastern Colorado

