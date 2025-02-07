An unseasonably mild end to the week, with sunshine and highs in the low to upper 60s across the metro-area today. Enjoy this little taste of Spring, ahead of more winter weather arriving this weekend, through early next week.

A storm will push into the mountains Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing fresh powder to the ski resorts for the weekend.

A few spotty snow showers are possible on the plains Friday night and early Saturday, with a cool down on Saturday. We'll see highs in the 40s on Saturday, with 30s on Sunday and another chance for light snow in the morning.

This system will usher in some much cooler weather into the first of next week, with a better chance of snow. We'll see a better chance of accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Next week will also be a lot colder, with highs primarily in the 30s across the Eastern Plains. It will definitely feel like winter all next week!

Friday warms up with high temps in the 60s

