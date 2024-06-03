Warming up this week across Colorado

This first week of June will be a warm one across Colorado- feeling more like summer-time! Typically, this time of year, Denver sees highs around 80 degrees. We'll be closer to 90 Monday through Friday.

Expect mostly sunny skies this morning, with increasing clouds through the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s this afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few gusty storms over the plains this evening. The risk for any severe weather state-wide is low.

The mountains are expecting to see more moisture roll in overnight. Showers are likely, but will taper off quickly Tuesday morning.

Do keep in mind, as snow continues to melt off our mountain peaks, rivers are rushing and may continue to pose a threat to rafters.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy at times in Denver.

Hotter and mainly dry conditions are expected through the middle and end of the week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s.

There will be a better chance for storms and more seasonal temperatures ahead this weekend.

