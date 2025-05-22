DENVER — It's a gorgeous start to the day and we're going to see some warmer weather to round out the week!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by lunch, with upper 70s by happy hour. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with a slight chance of isolated storms mainly over the higher terrain and nearby plains. These storms won’t be widespread or particularly strong, but a few could kick up some gusty winds, thanks to the dry air closer to the ground.

Friday will be even warmer, with highs soaring into the mid to upper 80s. That extra heat, combined with increasing humidity over the far northeast corner of the state, could spark a couple of stronger storms late in the day, especially near Sterling and Akron.

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, the weather starts to shift. We'll see a better chance of afternoon/evening storms on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We may also see a better risk of severe weather with those storms.

Sunday continues the trend toward cooler, wetter weather. With a stronger storm system moving through, we’ll see widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will likely stay below normal, with highs in the 60s.

Memorial Day will start off partly sunny, with a chance of afternoon storms and showers. Highs will top out near 70 degrees in Denver by 4 p.m. Weather for the BOLDERBoulder looks great with temperatures starting off in the 40s and into the 60s by the end of the race.

Warming up across Colorado for the last couple days of school

