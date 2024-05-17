Watch Now
Warmest day of the year so far expected in Denver Friday

More storms possible across the Denver metro area on Saturday
It will be a warm and dry day across the Denver metro area, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It'll be a touch cooler on Saturday and there will be a better chance of afternoon storms.
Posted at 6:08 AM, May 17, 2024
Thursday was gorgeous and Friday is going to be just as pretty and even warmer!

Friday will in fact be the warmest day of the year so far this year. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 80s over the northeastern plains under mostly sunny skies. The far eastern plains could even hit 90 degrees!

It will be warm through the weekend, but there will be a better chance for a few afternoon and evening storms on Saturday. Sunday looks a bit warmer and drier across the Front Range.

If you're running in the Colfax Marathon, load up on sunscreen! We're in for mild mornings but the temperatures will warm up fast both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front drops into the state early next week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of afternoon and evening storms.

