DENVER- Skies have cleared across the state and we are in for a warm and mainly dry weekend.

Temperatures will climb to near seasonal norms on Friday, with low- to mid-80s on the plains and 70s in the mountains. It gets even warmer this weekend!

As a ridge of high pressure builds over the region, we'll see upper-80s on Saturday and low-90s on Sunday. This summer time heat will continue into the first of next week.

Warmer weather settles in across Colorado for the weekend

