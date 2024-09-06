Watch Now
Warmer weather settles in across Colorado for the weekend

Unseasonably warm weather for the Denver metro area into next week
Temperatures are on the rise again as we head into the weekend. We'll see lots of sunshine Friday, with high temperatures in the low- to mid-80s. It gets even warmer this weekend.
DENVER- Skies have cleared across the state and we are in for a warm and mainly dry weekend.

Temperatures will climb to near seasonal norms on Friday, with low- to mid-80s on the plains and 70s in the mountains. It gets even warmer this weekend!

As a ridge of high pressure builds over the region, we'll see upper-80s on Saturday and low-90s on Sunday. This summer time heat will continue into the first of next week.

