Warmer weather returns for the weekend

Today starts off a little murky for some folks. Early this morning there’s patchy freezing fog around the urban corridor, especially north of I-70, and a few spots could see pretty low visibility around sunrise. The good news is that this fog should clear out fairly quickly as the sun comes up, with improving conditions by mid-morning. If you’re out early, just take it slow until things brighten up.

Once the fog lifts, today turns into a much nicer weather day. Aside from a few leftover flurries or light snow showers this morning in the mountains and far northeast plains, the trend is warmer and drier. Downsloping winds will help boost temperatures, and many lower-elevation areas will climb well into the 50s this afternoon. It will feel more like early spring than the end of January.

In the high country, winds will be the bigger story today. Gusts could get quite strong on wind-prone mountain slopes, especially through early afternoon, before calming down this evening. Snowfall in the mountains stays light, generally just a couple inches at most, and shouldn’t cause major travel issues. The plains stay dry once this morning’s flurries fade out.

Sunday and Monday continue the mild, quiet pattern. Expect dry weather with a mix of sun and some passing high clouds. Temperatures stay comfortably above average, generally in the mid-50s to even mid-60s at times, though Monday may be slightly cooler thanks to more cloud cover. Overall, it’s a great stretch if you’re looking to get outside.

Looking ahead, the next chance for any snow arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This system doesn’t look very strong, and moisture is limited, so impacts should be minor with light snow or even a rain-snow mix in spots. Temperatures cool a bit midweek but stay seasonable, and after that, dry and mild weather quickly returns with no big winter storms on the horizon.

